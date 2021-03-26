Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

The singer's life has been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 after her public breakdown.

A temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, was appointed in 2019 after her father Jamie Spears stepped down due to health issues.

Spears is now requesting that Montgomery be made permanent.

What are the conservatorships?

Spears' conservatorship is split into two parts - one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person.

The singer's father Jamie used to be in control of both, but stepped down from being her personal conservator in 2019 due to health reasons.

He remained a co-conservator of her estate alongside financial company the Bessemer Trust.

Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced Jamie Spears as the singer's personal conservator on what has been a temporary basis.

At the most recent hearing into 39-year-old's conservatorship, Britney Spears' lawyer Samuel D Ingham III told a judge in Los Angeles he would file a petition to make Montgomery's appointment permanent.

In addition, court papers show Spears has asked her father to resign from his role overseeing her personal life.

The legal documents also state Spears reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship.

The papers say: "Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861. Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right."

Britney Spears' lawyer previously told the court she was scared of her father and would not be returning to the stage while he remained in control of her life.

Earlier this year, Jamie Spears' lawyer Vivian Thoreen said he is "a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father" who had stopped Britney from being exploited.