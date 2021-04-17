Britney Spears responds to fans' concerns over wellbeing

In a video posted to Instagram Saturday, the singer finally responded to fans asking if she is ok: "I'm here to answer all of your questions," she starts.

Towards the end of the video, she reveals the "next question is, am I ok?" - a question fans have been dying to hear the answer to since the documentary Framing Britney Spears exposed the ins and outs of the conservatorship she is locked into.

"Yes, I'm totally fine," she responds.

"I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children, um, I'm taking a break right now because, um, I'm enjoying myself."