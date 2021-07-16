Britney Spears wants to press charges against father over 'conservatorship abuse'

"I'm here to press charges. I'm angry and I will go there," the singer said over a lawyer's phone on Wednesday.

Her emotional statement came as a Los Angeles judge ruled Spears can choose her own lawyer in her fight to end the controversial legal arrangement.

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions.

Conservatorship abuse can involve financially exploiting or imposing excessive personal restrictions on someone in your care.

If a court rules that abuse has taken place, the appointed conservator could be removed/suspended and may face financial penalties such as reimbursement payments and legal costs.

Following the ruling, the singer posted an Instagram video of herself doing cartwheels in celebration with a caption thanking her fans and adding "#FreeBritney".

It is the first time she has used the hashtag, which has been used by her supporters to campaign against the conservatorship she has been subject to since 2008.

This week's hearing saw Spears address a court for the second time in less than a month.