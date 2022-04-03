Bruce Willis: Razzies cancel 'worst performance' award over health issues

On Wednesday, his family revealed he has the brain disorder aphasia.

Ceremony bosses said it was "not appropriate" to award prizes to those whose medical conditions may have affected their performances.

Willis was given his own category for worst Bruce Willis performance in 2021.

Of the eight films nominated, Cosmic Sin was judged most worthy winner. The other movies in contention included American Siege, Apex, Deadlock and Out Of Death.

The recipients of this year's Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, were revealed on Saturday. Days later, it was announced that Willis was stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with the condition, which impedes a person's ability to speak and write.

Willis, 67, is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films, which made him a star.

Razzie organisers said they reached their decision after "much thought and consideration".

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," they said.

The award ceremony's Twitter account tweeted on 30 March that they were "truly sorry for Bruce Willis diagnosed condition", adding: "Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021.

"Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

They also made clear they heard about the diagnosis "at the same time everyone else did".

Support for Bruce Willis

Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted her thanks on Instagram stories for comments she had received since her husband's condition was revealed.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Actor John Travolta, who starred alongside Willis in Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking, also sent a message of support to his friend.