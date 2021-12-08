Christmas movie production snowballs to reach new record

More than 200 new feature films and TV movies with the word Christmas in the title are listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) for release in 2021.

That number has doubled since 2016, and is four times more than in 2011.

Channels and streamers have discovered festive films are big ratings winners.

Christmas movies have been popular for decades, and classics like Home Alone, Love Actually and It's A Wonderful Life will be widely watched again in the coming weeks.

But the boom in a new breed of festive films can be traced back to the Hallmark US cable channel's decision to launch a special season of TV movies in 2009.