Coachella 2022: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

It's being held for the first time since 2019 after the 2020 festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival runs across two weekends in April in Indio, California, with the same line-up appearing on them both.

Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, Doja Cat and Run the Jewels will also perform.

Billie Eilish will become the festival's youngest ever headliner.

Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, but was postponed several times.