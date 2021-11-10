Diana Ross coming back to play legend slot

The Motown star was originally due to make her debut at the festival in 2020, before the event was called off during the pandemic.

After another Covid-enforced cancellation, she'll bring hits like Baby Love and Upside Down to the Pyramid Stage on 26 June.

The Sunday teatime slot traditionally draws the event's largest crowds.

Dolly Parton's appearance in 2014 attracted Glastonbury's biggest-ever audience; while Kylie Minogue's triumphant set in 2019 became the most-watched Glastonbury performance ever on the BBC, with 3.9 million viewers tuning in.

Other acts who've taken on the "legend" mantle include Lionel Richie, Shirley Bassey, Kenny Rogers and Barry Gibb.

"I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at Glastonbury," said Ross in a statement.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said she was "thrilled" that the singer would make the journey to Somerset.

"We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she's the first to re-confirm for next year."

The only other act confirmed for next year's sold-out festival is pop star Billie Eilish, who will headline the main stage on Friday, 24 June.