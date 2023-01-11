Elvis and Avatar films face off as Hollywood returns to Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will be back on television after celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 show because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

Reuters reports a larger and more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA convinced many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year's ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

Big names expected to walk the red carpet include Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, directors James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and Elvis star Austin Butler, a favourite for a best actor trophy.

"I think we're going to see Elvis win and Austin Butler win," said Chris Beachum, managing editor of awards website Gold Derby. Golden Globes voters "have proven time and time again that they love spectacles and they love musicals".

The event is not being screened in New Zealand this year.

Elvis is in the running for top drama film against The Way of Water, the long-awaited Avatar sequel that is lighting up movie box offices; Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans and Tar, starring Cate Blanchett as a conniving orchestra conductor.

Top Gun: Maverick also is in the mix, though its chances were likely hurt by star Tom Cruise returning his Globe statues in protest in 2021, Beachum said.

Cruise was reacting to a Los Angeles Times investigation that revealed the HFPA had no Black journalists in its ranks and accused members of soliciting favours from celebrities and movie studios. He is not expected to attend the show.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which has more nominations than any other movie, is seen as the leading contender for best comedy or musical film.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony, while Eddie Murphy will receive a lifetime achievement honour. Director Quentin Tarantino and actor Jamie Lee Curtis are listed among presenters.

Actor Sean Penn also will introduce a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

In TV categories, Abbott Elementary racked up the most nominations and is considered a leader for best comedy.

Roughly 200 journalists and others from the international film industry voted on this year's Globes. Among those voters, nearly 52 percent are racially and ethnically diverse, including 10 percent who are Black, according to the HFPA.