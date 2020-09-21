Emmy Awards 2020: Succession and Schitt's Creek win big

Schitt's Creek won nine prizes - breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy.

It was a glowing send-off for the Canadian series, which broadcast its sixth and final season this year.

Succession took home the night's top prize, best drama series, as well as best actor for Jeremy Strong.

The HBO series also won prizes in the drama categories for best writing and best directing.

"This is such a very nice moment," said the show's British creator Jesse Armstrong from London. "But it's sad not to be with the cast and crew."

Armstrong listed a number of "un-thank yous" during his acceptance speech, criticising President Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their respective responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another HBO series, Watchmen, won best limited series, as well as acting gongs for its stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.