Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies aged 65 following accident

Banes was perhaps best known for playing Marybeth Elliott, the mother of Amy - the titular Gone Girl in David Fincher's 2014 psychological thriller.

She also appeared in films like Cocktail and A Cure for Wellness.

Actor and director Seth MacFarlane led the tributes, saying her death was "a tremendous loss".

"The scooter then fled the location, continuing northbound," the NYPD [New York Police Department] said in a statement.

"There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing."

Her wife Kathryn Kranhold paid tribute on Twitter.

Banes hailed from Cleveland, Ohio and rose to prominence in the 1980s in a variety of TV shows and Broadway stage plays. But it was for her role as Marybeth Elliott, the mother of Rosamund Pike's character Amy Elliott in Gone Girl, that she became known to a wider audience.

The film found Banes' character's son-in-law, Ben Affleck's Nick Dunne, become the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife, Amy.

It received four Golden Globe nominations, including best actress for Pike.