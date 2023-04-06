Hugh Jackman: Wolverine star gets skin cancer all clear

"My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!” he posted.

BBC reports the Wolverine star this week revealed he had undergone tests after a recent medical check-up.

Jackman had his first skin cancer removed in 2013, and has since had at least six procedures.

The actor repeated his sun-safety message, writing: "Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF, no matter the season".

Jackman took the tests after his doctor noticed "little things which could be, or could not be basal cell [carcinomas]".

Basal cell carcinoma is a non-melanoma - which means it is much less likely to spread - and is caused by overexposure to the sun or sunbeds. Treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers are successful in 90% of cases, according to the NHS.

Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, with more than 11,500 people diagnosed with a melanoma and an estimated 434,000 treated for other skin cancers each year.