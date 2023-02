The jury of the 20th edition of the festival awarded the prize in Tahiti on Friday to the documentary maker Corinna Hunziker.

RNZ reports the Public's Choice Award has gone to Raynald Merienne for his film Motu Haka about the Marquesas.

The Special Prize as well as the inaugural Youth Jury Prize were awarded to Dame Valerie Adams: More than Gold directed by Briar March.

Photo TVNZ