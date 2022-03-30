Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence on Oscars slap

In a brief post to Instagram, the actress wrote of a "season for healing" in apparent reference to the Oscars incident.

Her husband, Will Smith, was condemned by the awards organisers for hitting Rock.

He apologised on Monday, calling violence "poisonous and destructive".

The incident Sunday night happened just before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor, when the comedian Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary.

He made a quip about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

Pinkett Smith did not comment amid the furore and public debate that ensued over the merits of Rock's joke and Smith's actions until Tuesday, posting to Instagram: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it".

Rock has yet to comment publicly on what happened at the Oscars or Smith's apology.

However, tickets for his upcoming comedy shows have reportedly skyrocketed in Sunday's aftermath.

One live event ticketing site, TickPick, said on Monday that it sold more tickets the previous night than it did in the past month combined.

A spokesperson also told CBS that prices for an upcoming Rock show on Wednesday in Boston rose from $46 (£35.16) to $411 (£314).

More than half of all ticket sales for Rock's tour - which went on sale a month ago - came after the incident at the Oscars. The vast majority - 88% - of ticket sales for Rock's shows on the website over the last week came after the incident.

Shortly after the on-stage blow, Smith won his first ever Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith referred to Mr Williams in his tearful acceptance speech, calling him a "fierce defender of his family".

On Monday, Mr Williams condemned Smith and expressed surprise that the incident had taken place.

"We don't know all the details of what happened," he told NBC through his son, Chavoita LeSane. "But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self defence."