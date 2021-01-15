Joe Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to perform

Lady Gaga campaigned for Mr Biden during the election, appearing with him on the eve of the presidential election last November.

She will sing the national anthem at the ceremony on 20 January. Lopez, who also endorsed Mr Biden last year, will give a separate musical performance.

After the ceremony, Tom Hanks will host a star-studded televised special.

Titled Celebrating America, the 90-minute prime-time programme will also feature US musicians Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, and will be broadcast live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC.

Mr Biden's inaugural committee said it would "celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united" and "showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild".

Lady Gaga also appeared with Mr Biden in 2016 during his It's on Us campaign to combat campus sexual assault, while Lopez took part in a virtual chat with him in October.

When Mr Biden is sworn in, Washington DC will still be under a state of emergency after a mob stormed the Capitol on 6 January. More than 10,000 National Guard troops will be in the city, with about 5,000 more on standby.

Otherwise, the ceremony's attendance will be "extremely limited" in line with social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Biden team, which has urged Americans to avoid travelling to the capital.

Donald Trump will avoid it after disputing the election result, becoming the first president to skip the inauguration of his successor since 1869.