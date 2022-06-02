Johnny Depp wins libel case against ex-wife, Amber Heard

The jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15m (£12m) in damages.

Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in the Daily Mail, in which Johnny Depp’s former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

The jury has awarded Amber Heard $2m in damages.

The seven-person jury deliberated for 12 hours after being sent out to consider their verdicts on Friday.

The verdict was met with screams outside the court and chants of "Johnny, Johnny, Johnny".