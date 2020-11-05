Kanye West admits defeat in bid for US presidency, promises to run again in 2024

The rapper shared an image of his own silhouette in front of a multicoloured American map. It appeared to simultaneously acknowledge he was out of the race and look to the future, with the slogan: "Kanye 2024."

According to Deadline, just over 60,000 Americans voted for West to be their next president, with over 10,000 of those coming from Tennessee. Some more votes are expected to trickle in as the counting continues.

West only made it onto the ballot as an Independent candidate in a dozen of the 50 states.

On November 4, the 'Runaway' hitmaker announced he had voted for the first time in his life - for himself.

"And it's for someone I truly trust... me," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, speculation that West's wife Kim Kardashian did not vote for him has been rife, after she liked a tweet by West's musical collaborator Kid Cudi which read: "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Reports of Kardashian's discomfort with her husband's presidential ambitions have been frequent.

It's understood she was especially unhappy after West's first and only rally, in which he broke down in hysterical tears during an anti-abortion rant, repeatedly screaming "I almost killed my daughter" in reference to the couple's first-born, North West.

Photo Twitter Kanye West