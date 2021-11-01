 

Lifetime Achievement Award for Hawaiian-based Fijian music legend

12:21, November 1, 2021
A Hawaiian-based Fijian music legend will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Pacific Music Awards in New Zealand.

George Veikoso - known professionally as ‘Fiji’ - has been a part of the music scene for more than four decades and his contribution to Pacific music will be celebrated virtually.

“Fiji’ has won a number of awards over the years including the Hawai'i Academy of Record Arts' Award for Male Vocalist of the Year and the first Best Pacific International Artist Award at the 2014 Pacific Music Awards.

All winners will be acknowledged in an online awards ceremony on December 11th, which will be screened online.

 

