Live-action Harry Potter series reportedly in 'early development' at HBO Max

Per the Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg, a live-action Harry Potter series is in the "early development" stages at the increasingly stacked streaming service.

According to the publication's sources, executives at the streamer have held "multiple conversations" with possible writers for the series, with the discussions centering on multiple broad ideas about how to bring the Potterverse to the television format.

At this time, no writers or other creatives have been attached to the alleged project.

Furthermore, a rep for HBO Max and Warner Bros. told the publication no such series was in development.

Expanding the Potterverse, however, is said to remain an ongoing priority for the companies.