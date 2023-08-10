Lizzo: Lawyers reviewing at least six new allegations against singer

Fresh allegations are reported to have been made by at least six people who said they had worked with Lizzo.

Employment lawyer Ron Zambrano said the allegations concern a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees.

BBC News has contacted Lizzo's representatives for a response.

The singer has described previous claims made against her as false and said she is "not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be".

According to NBC News, Mr Zambrano said his firm is vetting new allegations from at least six people who said they toured with Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.

The individuals making the latest allegations are said to include some who said they worked on the singer's Amazon Studios reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Mr Zambrano said that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable but that others are not.

Last week, three former dancers who toured with Lizzo - Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams - filed a lawsuit alleging sexual, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

In response, Lizzo said: "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound, and too outrageous to not be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."