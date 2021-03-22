Luke Evans' Quarantine Transformation Proves Hard Work Pays Off

The Murder Mystery star has never looked better in a new set of transformation photos he posted to Instagram.

Luke shared the side-by-side shots on Friday, March 19, and let's just say his fitness regimen has really put our quarantine hobbies to shame.

He wrote, "8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 - February 2021." Not bad for 41 years of age, or as he noted, "#nearly42."

His chiseled abs (and big smile) are evidence enough of how successful his workouts have been, but he isn't sharing any more details. "I won't bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge," Luke explained.

According to another snap on the actor's Instagram, he's been training at his home gym in the U.K this month to get in shape.

His routine hasn't precluded him from indulging in a little vino now and again, seeing as he shared a selfie while drinking a glass of red wine in February with the caption, "Salut!"

The actor spent the New Year in Sydney, Australia, where he was reportedly filming the TV mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers for several weeks. While there, he enjoyed some time outdoors, even taking a trip into the forests of the Royal National Park and petting kangaroos at the Australian Reptile Park. Luke wrote of the truly Aussie moment, "A nice little head scratch for Mr kangaroo in the kiddies sandpit."

His other al fresco quarantine activities have included horseback riding on the beach, wind surfing and boating.

In recent months, the Beauty and the Beast alum has opened up about his personal life and, in particular, his sexuality, explaining he never wanted to conceal his identity as a gay man.

"It was the last thing I had, because everything else I've given to the world. My career was public, I was photographed, and all that stuff. My personal life just became the last thing that I had," Luke told Attitude in December. "Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn't." (He was vocal about celebrating Pride Month in June.)

Luke, who was previously romantically linked to Rafa Olarra, will play his first openly gay character, Lars, in Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is also expected to star Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall and Michael Shannon.

The hunk is now preparing to play The Coachman in Pinocchio.