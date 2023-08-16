Madonna announces rescheduled dates for her Celebration tour

The Celebration tour will now kick off in London on 14 October, three months after it was originally due to begin in Vancouver, Canada.

Most of the US dates have been pushed back to 2024, with some cancellations.

The tour was originally planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna's breakout single, Holiday.

Dubbed the Celebration Tour, it marks her return to arenas and stadiums after the experimental, theatre-based Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020.

Some of those performances were also postponed or cancelled due to the star's knee and hip injuries, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madonna announced the Celebration tour in January and entered rehearsals in April.

However, just weeks before the opening night, her manager broke the news that she was being treated in hospital for a "serious" bacterial infection.

In a message to fans last month, the star said she was "lucky to be alive" and thanked her family for their support.

"When the chips were down my children really showed up for me. It made all the difference," she wrote.

"Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."