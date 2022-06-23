Margot Robbie transforms into real life Barbie in hot pink outfit

The 31-year-old Australian actress was seen leaving her trailer dressed up to the nines as the fashion doll in a pair of hot pink flared trousers and matching halter waistcoat, with her long blonde hair flowing past her shoulders.

Clutching an iced coffee in the sweltering LA heat, Margot then grabbed hold of a matching pink embroidered handbag as she headed to film a scene for the project that's being helmed by indie filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

In a move that Barbie would surely be proud of, the Wolf of Wall Street star was spotted checking her manicure as she sashayed towards the set, shielded from the sun by a black umbrella.

Sadly there was no pink corvette waiting for the star as she was later seen being driven away in a black SUV.

Ryan Gosling, who is playing Barbie's counterpart Ken, has yet to be pictured on set, though a publicity still of him in character was unveiled last week to much fanfare on social media.

The 41-year-old Half Nelson star was compared to the likes of Freddie Prinze Jr. and H from Steps.

Little Women and Ladybird filmmaker Gerwig, 38, is directing the project, and wrote the script for the film with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach.

The film features an all-star cast including Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and Alexandra Shipp.

A synopsis on IMDB of the upcoming film reads: 'A doll living in "Barbieland" is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world. A Live-action feature film based on the popular line of Barbie toys.'

Margot has been long slated to play the world's most iconic fashion doll in a live-action movie and back in December 2020, she vowed to give audiences 'something totally different.'