Military Wives Choirs and The Hepworth Wakefield get share of £76m fund

Whitby's Gothic Festival, London's Somerset House and Kneehigh Theatre in Cornwall are also set to benefit.

The latest raft of grants, for 588 organisations, will come out of the wider £1.57bn Cultural Recovery Fund.

It follows Monday's £257m injection, which helped The Cavern Club and LSO.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that Saturday's new round of "vital funding" would go to "protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back".

It will cover comedy clubs, circuses, festivals, regional theatres and local museums, across England.

"These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country," he added.

While July's announcement of the wider support package was welcomed by the arts and entertainment industries, Mr Dowden did admit that it would not be enough to save every job or cultural establishment.