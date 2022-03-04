Neighbours: TV soap will end this summer, producers confirm

The announcement follows the news that UK broadcaster Channel 5 was dropping the show from its schedules.

That decision left producers with a funding gap, as the British network was a key broadcast partner in the series.

Writing on the programme's official Twitter account, producers said they were "so sorry" but had "no option but to rest the show".

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," they said.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high."

Neighbours aired on Channel 5 for more than a decade, and was previously broadcast on the BBC.

When it was announced earlier this year that the show's future was under threat, singer and former Neighbours star Jason Donovan said the soap had "changed the Australian television landscape".

His on-screen partner, Kylie Minogue, reminisced about her time on the programme in a tweet mourning the cancellation.

"I'll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours," she wrote.

"We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart. Pure love!

"I can still hear Madge calling… CHARLENE!"

Viewers were quick to voice their disappointment about the show's cancellation on Twitter.

"Noooo, Neighbours has been a constant in my life since from the beginning when I was five years old," wrote one. "Can't believe it's the end! It's an escapism from all the [bad] stuff that goes on in the world and unlike every other soap it's not all doom and gloom."

Another said the show was her "30-minute decompression at the end of the workday for over 30 years… often ridiculous but always watchable".

But one fan noted: "I don't think the recent storylines have helped. The new breed of script writer lost their way in my opinion, and forgot what the essence was that made Neighbours great."