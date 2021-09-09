Nicole Scherzinger hits back at 'false' Pussycat Dolls reunion claims | Loop Vanuatu

The singer is being sued by the band's choreographer and founder Robin Antin for allegedly reneging on a previously-announced tour, it emerged this week.

But Scherzinger's lawyer has now said any such obligations "simply do not exist".

Howard King called the legal case "a desperate attempt to divert blame".

"Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions," Mr King said in a statement given to the BBC.

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them... Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."