Nightbirde of America’s Got Talent fame dies of cancer

At the start of her career, Jane Marczweski was just a college student — a girl with a dream of one day making it big — and boy, did she ever.

After a hard-fought battle, the 31-year-old Marczewski, who went by the stage name “Nightbirde,” passed away Sunday, according to several press reports. Her physical journey on this side of eternity may have come to a close, but there will be no final curtain call on the indelible mark she left on the lives of so many people around the globe.

Her success was marked by its simplicity, a beautiful message that moved even Simon Cowell when Marczewski performed her song “It’s OK” during her audition for “America’s Got Talent.”

So moved by her performance, Cowell awarded the then-30-year-old singer his coveted “Golden Buzzer.”

The oft-harsh judge later described Marczewski’s song, a journal entry into the life she lived, as “mesmerizing.”

In her last Instagram post shared five weeks ago, the singer updated fans on her health.

She wrote: "Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We're all a little lost and it's alright."

Tributes quickly poured in following the devastating news, with AGT host Terry Crews shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram on behalf of himself and the AGT family.

Alongside a photo of Nightbirde during her audition on the show, he wrote: "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

Other fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: "She was one of the most memorable acts on AGT last season. She was my favorite act last year, my heart breaks im lost for words. May she rest in peace," while another wrote: "A beautiful soul taken too soon. RIP Nightbirde." A third added: "You will always be remembered."

Photo file