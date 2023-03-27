Pasifika women add their voices in new line up on PMN

Niu FM introduces Gaby Solomona to ‘The Morning Shack’ featuring Tim ‘Provise’ Dennis and Regan Foa’i.

Programme Director Lui Vilisoni says, “Gaby brings a sassy, sisterly nature to the show, and makes it feel like a siblingship. Listeners have already got a taste of Gaby, and have demanded her back.”

Also joining the team is Soana Aleva who takes over the ‘Niu Nights’ show following the departure of former host So’omalo Iteni Schwalger.

Lui says, “”I’ve known and watched Soana work hard at her craft for years. Soana is such a great energy to be around, and I’m excited that she gets to share that with our audience.”

Radio 531pi welcomes back to the airwaves Nemai Vucago who will join Pacific Days to complement Ma’a Brian Sagala in the midday slot. Nemai will co-host Pacific Days Monday-Thursday and continue her duties on Friday’s PMN Fiji show.

Lui adds, “Nemai is no stranger to the 531pi community. Nemai is electric and brings with her a great story-telling ability, contagious laughter, and a staunch love of her Fijian culture. Together with Brian will be an explosive listening experience.”

The new line up debut today, Monday 27 March.

Photo PMN caption: L-R) Nemai Vucago will join Ma’a Brian Sagala on the 531pi Pacific Days show. Regan Foa’i, the WestrnGuide and Tim Dennis will be joined by Gaby Solomon on NiuFM’s the Morning Shack.