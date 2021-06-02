Rapper Lil Loaded dies aged 20

His lawyer Ashkan Mehryari, confirmed the death to Newsbeat, saying the artist, real name Dashawn Robertson, had taken his own life.

The official cause of death has not been confirmed by the medical examiner.

The Dallas rapper was arrested in 2020 on a murder charge in connection with the shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker. In February he was reportedly indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Lil Loaded was known for viral track 6locc 6a6ym, which received over 29 million views on YouTube and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

His follow-up song, Gang Unit, was an even bigger hit with over 39 million YouTube views.

He said he had the "dopest fanbase on Earth" in an Instagram post, responding to the certification.

Lil Loaded has previously said he grew up listening to Michael Jackson and also drew inspiration from artists such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and The Game.