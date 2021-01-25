Rebel Wilson's advice to fans after weightloss: Stay off the scales

Reflecting on life changes that saw the Pitch Perfect actress lose 28kg, Wilson told her followers to accept and love themselves "just the way they are".

“Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like ‘dammmm girrrrrl,’” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

“You're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are."

Earlier this month, Wilson told British adventurer Ant Middleton that despite reaching her goal weight she still feels conflicted about fully celebrating her new figure.

“It's hard because I was so self-confident and don't want to project a message to people that girls can't be happy with themselves at bigger, plus sizes, because I was living the life,” Wilson explained in a podcast.

The actress told Middleton that in the lead up to her health transformation: "I wasn't loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 – that's 20 years.

“I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way,” the How To Be Single actress said.

Wilson set out on an ambitious public health and fitness kick in 2020, which she dubbed her “year of health”, and celebrated reaching her goal weight of 75kg in November, a whole month ahead of target.

But the 40-year-old has also revealed that not everyone in her life was supportive of her changed lifestyle.

In a revealing and sometimes emotional Instagram Live last December, the Australian starlet said some people who were close to her didn’t want her to lose weight and “maybe didn’t even want me to be happier”.

“They wanted to me to stay Fat Amy,” she said, referring to her character from the Pitch Perfect films.

But Wilson didn’t let her doubters sway her resolve, saying, "People go ‘you're not the same, you're not funny anymore’ and I'm like, ‘screw you guys!’”