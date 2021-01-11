Regé-Jean Page backed for new 007

As it stands, Page has odds of 20-1 to be the next James Bond and may even be hinting he’d like a stab at the role in the currently pinned tweet on his official Twitter account.

The Bridgerton star posted a short clip of his Duke of Hasting walking towards the camera before raising a Roger Moore-esque eyebrow.

While the caption above the video read: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

Bond fans will, of course, be drawn to the second phrase which sounds a lot like 007’s classic ‘shaken not stirred’ vodka martini order. Is the rising star trying to tell us something?

Every official James Bond to date has been a white male but even Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan have previously backed calls for women to audition for the role.

Nevertheless, producer Barbara Broccoli has asserted that Ian Fleming’s spy will always be a man, but she’s totally open to an actor of any ethnicity.

Speaking with Variety last year, the 007 boss said: “He can be of any colour, but he is male.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”