 

Rihanna: Super Bowl half-time show to mark singer's live return

BY: Loop Pacific
15:01, February 9, 2023
Rihanna fans are eagerly anticipating her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show - one of the biggest and most prestigious gigs in music.

The singer will perform during the break when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

BBC reports Rihanna has not toured or released an album since 2016's Anti. The star has instead focused on her fashion brand, and last year welcomed her first child.

However, she did record a new song last year for Marvel's Wakanda Forever.

Lift Me Up, which features on the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, marked Rihanna's first new solo single for six years and has been nominated for an Oscar.

Fans hope that the 34-year-old's Super Bowl performance could signal a bigger musical comeback later this year.

     

