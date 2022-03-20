Seven charged over armed heist on Paris filming set

Around twenty hooded thieves attacked the film crew by launching fireworks at them, a Netflix spokesperson said.

They stole more than €300,000 (£250,000; $330,000) worth of equipment during the heist, in broad daylight.

None of the cast or crew who were on set - reported to include the show's star Omar Sy - were injured.

The crew were attacked while they were filming in the Nanterre district, west of central Paris, forcing production to briefly pause.

The seven accused, aged between 13 and 21, now face charges of armed robbery as part of an organised gang and receiving stolen goods, according to Agence France-Presse.