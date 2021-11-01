Sir Elton John hits number one with lockdown album

Recorded when his farewell tour was postponed by the pandemic, the record features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz and Lil Nas X.

Many duets took place over Zoom, while others took place in the studio under stringent safety regulations.

Sir Elton said he ended up singing with artists "separated by glass screens".

The album cover even sees the star wearing a bejewelled Elton John face-mask.

Sir Elton, 74, said he enjoyed the experience of being forced "out of his comfort zone" and working with unexpected collaborators.

"I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this," he said in a statement announcing the album.

"At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that.

"I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."