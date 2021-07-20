 

Space Jam: LeBron James sequel slam dunks Black Widow at box office

BY: Loop Pacific
08:17, July 20, 2021
60 reads

A New Legacy has proved a slam dunk by taking $31.6m (£23.8m) in its opening weekend to top the North American box office.

A joint streaming release, it sets a pandemic-era record for a family film.

The live-action/animated basketball film - a sequel to the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan - sees NBA star LeBron James team up with the Looney Tunes characters to save his son.

Its success, despite poor reviews, means it topples Marvel's Black Widow.

The superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, brought in $26.3m (£18m) in its second weekend. This marked a steep 67% decline from its $80m (£58m) inaugural sales that made it the highest-grossing post-Covid cinema release.

Also made available near-simultaneously on the Disney Plus streaming service as part of the company's multi-platform release strategy to mitigate the pandemic, it collected an additional $60m (£43m) worldwide from subscribers.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
LeBron James
Space Jam
  • 60 reads