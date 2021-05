A set, at Dorset's disused Winspit Quarry near Worth Matravers, is for the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor.

The series is a prequel to the 2016 spin-off film Rogue One, and follows main character Cassian Andor.

Filming started in the UK last week with lead actor Diego Luna and stormtroopers spotted on a beach in Cleveleys, Lancashire.