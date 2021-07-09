Street Battle Hip Hop show to coincide with Vanuatu’s annual ICT Day

The Youth Employment Opportunity Services Officer at the Ministry of Youth, Viralakaua Taivakalo, revealed the plan while presenting prizes for the competition recently.

The dance competition is the result of a partnership between the 2021 National ICT Days Coordination Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Taivakalo said they have witnessed the high performance of dancing demonstrated by young talented groups during the first-ever Street Battle Show Competition organised in Luganville, Santo, during the 2021 ICT days, so the decision was made to merge the two events in the future.

“When they dance, they are portraying the skills and talents they have, so we wanted to see more of this in an innovative way and be more interactive,” he said.

“Dancing is part of the physical exercise, a way not only in fighting against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), but also can help generate revenues for young people.”

The next competition will be held next year during the ICT Day.

Photo supplied Caption: Viralakaua Taivakalo, Youth Employment Opportunity Services Officer