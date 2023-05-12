Susan Sarandon arrested for 'disorderly conduct' during protest

The 76-year-old actress was arrested at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York after joining a protest in support of fair wages for tipped restaurant workers on Monday (US time).

The Oscar winner and former New York lieutenant governor candidate Ana Maria Archila were among eight people who were arrested for disorderly conduct after the protest moved into the concourse of the building.

According to WNYT, the arrested protesters were processed, issued appearance tickets and released from custody.

Before her arrest, the Thelma & Louise actress spoke at the rally and insisted how important these workers are.

She stated, "They are very, very important and need to be treated with dignity, not only for the back-breaking labour that they do, but what they have to do to communicate and understand and be patient and all the things that are linked to a successful business."

Susan attended the protest in support of the One Fair Wage organisation, which argues that tipped restaurant workers are being excluded from state-wide minimum wage increases.

Days earlier, the activist was spotted in New York City walking the picket line to show solidarity with striking writers. She was spotted marching outside of Netflix's headquarters.

Susan was previously arrested in June 2018 at the Women Disobey protests in Washington D.C.

Susan Sarandon was arrested for 'disorderly conduct' during protest in the US. Photo credit: Getty Images