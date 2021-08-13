Till Death Us Do Part and Sherlock actress dies aged 84 | Loop Vanuatu

She found fame in Cliff Richard's 1963 film Summer Holiday before starring in hit sitcom Till Death Us Do Part.

The actress went on to appear in shows like Worzel Gummidge, The Worst Witch, EastEnders and Sherlock.

Her agent paid tribute to her as "a wonderful actress" and "graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend".

After starting her career as a dancer, Stubbs became a fixture on the small screen in the 60s when she played Alf Garnett's exasperated daughter Rita in Till Death Us Do Part and the 1980s follow-ups 'Til Death and In Sickness and In Health.

She was also a regular on the game show Don't Say A Word and its follow-up Give us a Clue, and became a favourite of young audiences as Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge.

She starred in another children's hit, The Worst Witch, in the late 1990s, as well as playing Caroline Bishop in soap EastEnders and appearing in comedies The Catherine Tate Show and Benidorm.

Her last major role saw her play Sherlock's landlady Mrs Hudson in the BBC drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch.