UB40 legend Astro dies suddenly after short illness aged 64

The Brummie star, whose real name was Terence Wilson, passed away today (Saturday, November 6).

Astro left the chart-topping Birmingham band in 2013 to join with other founding member Ali Campbell for a new band - UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The band shared the sad news on their Twitter account.

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," the heartbreaking message read.

"The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Fans of the musician also rushed to pay tribute as they said they were shocked and saddened by his death.

Marie said: "So sad, he was so lovely."

T j patterson wrote: "So incredibly sad RIP Astro."

Prepared PR added: "A local hero to Birmingham but a worldwide legend #rip"

Miriam khan said: "Heartbroken Broken heartx"

And Kim Jefferies wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear this.Thoughts with his family and Ali. RIP Astro."