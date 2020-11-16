'Ultimate entertainer' Des O'Connor dies aged 88

The comedian, singer and TV host died on Saturday following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire just over a week ago.

He was known for hosting his own chat show, as well as Take Your Pick and Countdown - and for his friendship with Morecambe and Wise.

In a statement his agent said he was "well loved by absolutely everybody" and "loved life".

His long-time agent and family friend Pat Lake-Smith described him as the "ultimate entertainer" and said he had been recovering from the fall before his condition had suddenly deteriorated.

She said: "He was a joy to work with - he was talented, fun, positive, enthusiastic, kind and a total professional. He loved life, and considered enthusiasm almost as important as oxygen."