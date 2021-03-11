Zayn Malik lashes out at Grammy Awards voters

"Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionery," the star tweeted.

Malik has never been nominated, either as a solo act or with One Direction.

Malik's latest album wasn't eligible for this year's Grammys because it came out after the cut-off date in August.

In a subsequent tweet, the British singer clarified that his comments were "not personal or about eligibility".

Instead, he said he was concerned "about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process", saying the current system and "allows favouritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting".

His comments echo those of The Weeknd, who accused Grammys organisers of being "corrupt" after he was snubbed in this year's nominations.

The star's hit single Blinding Lights has now spent a record-breaking 52 weeks in the US top 10, and he was widely expected to be among the main contenders. Instead, he was overlooked in all 84 categories.

The Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, called it "an attack".

"I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me," he told Billboard magazine. "We were all very confused."