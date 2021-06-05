Australia rape accuser in hospital amid 'pressure'

Brittany Higgins, 26, entered hospital last Thursday her partner said.

David Sharaz told news outlets she was taking time to recover after "months of unrelenting political pressure".

Ms Higgins's case has sparked anger over a culture of sexism and misogyny in Australian politics.

Since speaking out in February, she has called for reform to parliament culture and inspired other Australian women to report their allegations of sexual assault.

In March, it led to tens of thousands of people around the country joining protests against the sexual abuse and discrimination of women.

A number of lawmakers in federal and state parliaments have been accused of sexual assault and misconduct this year, including government minister Christian Porter, who has strongly denied accusations he raped a girl when he was a teenager.

Mr Porter on Tuesday dropped his lawsuit against the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for their report on the allegations.

Despite political pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declined to investigate the claims against Mr Porter, after police ruled out a criminal investigation because the alleged victim had passed away.

Mr Morrison has also been widely criticised for his government's response to the allegations from Ms Higgins, a former staff member for two ministers.

Ms Higgins has alleged she was raped by a colleague in her boss's office in 2019, and when she reported the rape to then Defence Minister Linda Reynolds she was side-lined, given little support and pressured to leave her job.

Ms Reynolds later apologised to Ms Higgins, after reports emerged she had called her a "lying cow" over the allegations she made about workplace support.

Mr Morrison has also been under pressure to explain why he was unaware of Ms Higgins' alleged rape, when several members of his cabinet knew about it.