 

Australian bookings to Fiji soar

05:39, October 22, 2021
Australians are reportedly booking holidays to Fiji in their thousands.

An Australian online media outlet said Australians were flooding hotel and airline sites for Fiji.

Fiji announced earlier this month it would be reopening its borders from December 1 to fully vaccinated Australians.

Other Australian island favourites such as Bali and Thailand are still to confirm when they might welcome tourists back.

The media outlet says it understands a number of hotels have had seen their booking records broken over the past week, with one resort recording AU$60,000 worth of bookings in a single day.

Flights are also being snapped up, with only a handful of seats available on December dates.

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said Australians made up the lion's share of bookings.

     

RNZ Pacific
