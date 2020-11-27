Australian 'war crimes': Troops to be fired over Afghan killings

They are suspected of being accessories or witnesses to the killings, or of being dishonest in testifying.

They are separate from the 19 Special Air Service troops who could face prosecution for the murders.

Australia's prime minister and top military commander have apologised.

Afghanistan called the murders unforgiveable but welcomed last week's report as a step towards justice.

Two more soldiers are reported to have been sacked already. They are reported by Australian media to have been witnesses to the killing of an Afghan man in a field, a case that was the subject of a TV investigation.