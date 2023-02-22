Bail conditions set for Meli Bainimarama

The 36-year-old who is facing 17 counts was ordered to surrender his passport, not to apply for another passport, not to travel outside of New South Wales and to report to the Granville Police Station once a day between 5 am and 8 pm.

He has also been ordered not to enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia.

The court said in any event, his passport is to be surrendered within 24 hours of release from custody.

Ratu Meli is accused of common assault, stalking/intimidating to instill fear, four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of intentionally choking a person without consent.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The matter will be called again on June 23rd, 2023.