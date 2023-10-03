Burger King still open in Russia despite pledge to exit

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which owns 15% of the fast-food's franchise business in Russia, told the BBC it had "no new updates to share at this time" on its exit.

The firm said in March 2022 that it had started the process to leave Russia.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Western companies have been under pressure to leave Russia.

Critics accused RBI of "sustaining Putin's regime" by failing to ditch its stake in its Russian business.

RBI, one of the world's largest fast-food restaurant companies, has cited its complicated franchise agreement for its difficulty in trying to exit the country.

The deal is a joint venture with three other partners for some 800 restaurants.