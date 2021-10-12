Canadian national gets hefty jail time in Fiji for possessing 39.5 kg cocaine

Joshua Aziz Rahman was arrested after Police found 39 bars of cocaine weighing a total of 39.5 kg in a house rented by Rahman and his father in Caubati, Suva in February 2019.

Justice Daniel Goundar said Rahman had the option to live a good and decent life but he chose a life of crime.

He said rehabilitation is of little value when the offender does not take responsibility for his crime.

Fijivillage reports Rahman was not present in court today.

He appeared via a zoom link from the Remand Centre.

A non-parole period of 14 years has been set.

Photo file Caption: Joshua Aziz Rahman at an earlier court appearance in Suva, Fiji