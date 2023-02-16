Cocaine haul sparks hunt for Australian trio rescued at sea

The 36-year-old man was apprehended in Darwin and was due to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

The trio was found clinging to an esky cool box off Western Australia (WA) on 1 February.

Police say they claimed they were out fishing when their boat capsized.

But authorities later discovered 365kg of cocaine in at least two locations, sparking a hunt for the men. They are suspected of involvement in an international drug shipment.

The arrested man, Aristides Avlontis, faces a charge of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

Police are still searching for Mate Stipinovich, 49, and Karl Whitburn, 45, one of whom is the registered owner of the capsized boat. The two are believed to be in WA.

Authorities initially praised the trio when they were rescued near Eclipse Island, 17km south of Albany in WA, issuing a press release saying their case "highlighted the importance of wearing a lifejacket and carrying an emergency beacon".

But WA police soon found inconsistencies in the trio's story and contacted the AFP who started an investigation.

Six days after the men were rescued, a black plastic-wrapped package containing parcels of cocaine was found on a beach 54km (33 miles) west of Albany.

And the next day an overturned cabin cruiser was discovered with eight similarly wrapped packages, each containing about 40kg of cocaine.

Police believe the drugs were collected from the ocean and being ferried to shore in the boat. How the drugs were initially left in the ocean is not known.

AFP Acting Commander Graeme Marshall said the seizure of the drugs would deal a "significant blow" to a "well-resourced syndicate".

"The AFP estimates this seizure has saved the community more than $235m in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity," he said.