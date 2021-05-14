Cooks MPs to get vaccination first as rollout set to begin

Mr Brown says with the support from New Zealand, they've managed to receive sufficient Pfizer vaccine to provide full coverage for the population.

All residents in the Cook Islands over the age of 16 years are eligible for vaccination.

New Zealand support includes technical advice, vaccine logistics planning and support and vaccinator workforce training. It also includes the supply of consumables such as syringes and the transportation of the vaccine.

Mr Brown said they'll be leading the way by asking MPs and House of Ariki to be vaccinated as an example to their people.

With Te Marae Ora - Ministry of Health taking the lead, the Cook Islands Government has worked closely with New Zealand Ministry of Health officials over the past few months to develop the Cook Islands vaccination roll-out programme.

"On February 10th this year, the New Zealand Government approved Pfizer as the primary vaccine provider for the New Zealand population. This decision was based on the fact that the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be about 95 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

"Our Cabinet approved the Pfizer vaccine for our people on March 17th, for the same reasons as New Zealand. The selection of Pfizer means that our people, together with all New Zealanders, will be able to access the same vaccine."

