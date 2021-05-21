Curfew imposed in Kiribati after COVID discoveries

The cases were identified on Monday and the ship has been quarantined for at least 14 days.

One of the fishermen who tested positive is i-Kiribati and the other a foreigner.

The i-Kiribati fisherman was returning home after completing a yearlong contract aboard a Taiwanese purse seiner, his last port-of-call before travelling to Kiribati was Papua New Guinea a month ago.

Before reaching Tarawa he transferred from the purse seiner to a carrier vessel or mothership, belonging to the same company, which is the vessel that is now under quarantine off of Tarawa.

The curfew in the two areas is from 9pm to 6am.

It means that all social gatherings such as bingo games, drinking kava and alcohol are barred.

All schools on South Tarawa and Betio will close, and all non-essential travel to and from the outer islands is prohibited.

The curfew order says all persons must remain at their residence during the curfew hours unless requiring medical attention, or to deal with the police or fire service.

Fishing during the curfew hours is prohibited.

The government warns anyone contravening any conditions of the order will be liable to be arrested by the police and face imprisonment.

